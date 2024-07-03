IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IQV. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.73.

IQVIA stock opened at $207.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.02. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 175.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in IQVIA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 31,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

