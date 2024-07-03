Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Short Interest Update

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the May 31st total of 5,260,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.
Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 145,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $61.84.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
