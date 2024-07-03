iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Short Interest Down 11.2% in June

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 20.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of iRobot stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 288,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,017. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $257.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. iRobot has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.64. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 99.56% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $150.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that iRobot will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iRobot by 522.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iRobot by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in iRobot by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised iRobot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

