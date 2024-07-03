iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.90

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.90 and last traded at $68.82, with a volume of 34163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.99.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 230,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after buying an additional 70,559 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 147.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 214,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 127,571 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,847,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.