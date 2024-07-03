iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.90

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.90 and last traded at $68.82, with a volume of 34163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.99.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF
About iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Asia 50 ETF
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.