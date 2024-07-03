iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,928,028 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.23.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.