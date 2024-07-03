iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of CAP Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,441,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,517. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.