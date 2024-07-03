iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.44

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.44 and last traded at $98.43, with a volume of 3401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.99.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.85.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
