iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Altiora Financial Group LLC

Altiora Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,477 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 2.2% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $44.55. 3,019,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.08.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

