iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Up 11.8% in June

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the May 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ IBTK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,846. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,942,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 210.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.