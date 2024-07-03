iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Acquired by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 28,471.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,768,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 217,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,100,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,958,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 32,065,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,770,650. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $26.83 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

