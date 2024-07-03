iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.80

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 162805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74. The company has a market cap of $570.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECH. Glovista Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 83,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 58,887 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Breakout Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,360,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

