iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.35

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.35 and last traded at $43.91, with a volume of 55474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $626.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9,202.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

