iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,691,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,425,199. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

