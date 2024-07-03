iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Holdings Decreased by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,530,000 after acquiring an additional 177,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after purchasing an additional 63,240 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,562,000 after purchasing an additional 671,704 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,317,000 after buying an additional 34,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 304,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,332,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $311.34. 45,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.89 and its 200-day moving average is $290.56. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.54 and a fifty-two week high of $312.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

