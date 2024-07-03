iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Acquired by WFA Asset Management Corp

WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WFA Asset Management Corp owned about 0.87% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $11,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 210,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 194,237 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after buying an additional 71,999 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 95,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWL traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $135.96. 14,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.01. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $99.37 and a 1-year high of $135.96.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

