iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 313,398 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,006% from the previous session’s volume of 28,337 shares.The stock last traded at $140.09 and had previously closed at $138.67.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

