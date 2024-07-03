i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX) Insider Pär Arne Lindström Purchases 250,000 Shares

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Free Report) insider Pär Arne Lindström bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($31,621.55).

i(x) Net Zero Stock Performance

Shares of LON IX traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 10.75 ($0.14). The company had a trading volume of 231,476 shares. The stock has a market cap of £9.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. has a 1 year low of GBX 11.26 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 31.10 ($0.39). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.30.

i(x) Net Zero Company Profile

i(x) Net Zero Plc operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

