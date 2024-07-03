i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX) Insider Pär Arne Lindström Purchases 250,000 Shares

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Free Report) insider Pär Arne Lindström bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($31,621.55).
i(x) Net Zero Stock Performance
Shares of LON IX traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 10.75 ($0.14). The company had a trading volume of 231,476 shares. The stock has a market cap of £9.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. has a 1 year low of GBX 11.26 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 31.10 ($0.39). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.30.
i(x) Net Zero Company Profile
Further Reading
