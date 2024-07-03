Iyo Bank Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Iyo Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,210 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 5.7% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after buying an additional 41,164 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $570.15. 1,517,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $488.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $252.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

