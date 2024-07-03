Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Short Interest Up 10.5% in June

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,120,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the May 31st total of 17,300,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 87,996 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 852.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 275,125 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $792,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Janus International Group Price Performance

Shares of Janus International Group stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.95. Janus International Group has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Janus International Group’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus International Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

