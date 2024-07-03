Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $108.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $117.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.

CFR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.69.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.01. 74,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $120.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

