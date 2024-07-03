John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HTD traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.48. 77,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,923. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $21.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
