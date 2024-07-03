John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTD traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.48. 77,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,923. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $21.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth $77,000.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.