Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Short Interest Update

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,110,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the May 31st total of 15,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.32. 3,126,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,512,294. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $74.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,178. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 64.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

