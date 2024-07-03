JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Requisite Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Requisite Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 22.0% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $101,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,943,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after acquiring an additional 922,303 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,745,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.20. 2,773,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,080. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

