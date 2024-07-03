JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JGLO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.69. 201,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,526. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $62.17. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.18.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGLO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 74,762 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000.

About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

