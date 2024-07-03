Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Update

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the May 31st total of 43,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kamada in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Kamada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kamada

Kamada Trading Up 3.5 %

Kamada stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $287.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Kamada had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kamada

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.