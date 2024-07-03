KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Trading Up 0.5%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.78 and last traded at $35.48. Approximately 25,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 35,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.32.

KBC Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group NV will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Cuts Dividend

About KBC Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.2337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

(Get Free Report)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.