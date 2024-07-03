Keith Yandell Sells 6,554 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) insider Keith Yandell sold 6,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $706,193.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,097 shares in the company, valued at $16,711,701.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $1,351,921.92.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,264. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day moving average of $117.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of -100.71, a P/E/G ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

