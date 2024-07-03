KFG Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of UOCT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,151 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

