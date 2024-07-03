KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

KFG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.2% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.85. 1,653,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,259. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.87. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $94.90. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
