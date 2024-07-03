KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

KFG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.2% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.85. 1,653,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,259. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.87. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $94.90. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.