KFG Wealth Management LLC Makes New $548,000 Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,661,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,743. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.81.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
