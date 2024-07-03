KFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.0 %

CHD traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $105.48. 831,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $110.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.