KFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,012 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 comprises approximately 1.2% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned 1.25% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJUL. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 9.9% in the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Price Performance

NYSEARCA TJUL traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,817. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Stories

