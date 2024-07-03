KFG Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.89. 2,114,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,483,130. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $99.08. The company has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.