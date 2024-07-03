KFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,901 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.80% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UMAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,082 shares. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

