Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial makes up about 1.4% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,602,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

Shares of Heritage Financial stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. 2,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,248. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $618.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

