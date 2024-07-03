Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

CSX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.65. 902,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,893,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

