Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $821,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 142,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,447. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.