Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock remained flat at $18.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,046,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,577,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $134.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

