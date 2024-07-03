Knights Group (LON:KGH) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 145.47 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.83). Approximately 136,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 117,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.50 ($1.76).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Monday, May 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £124.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1,318.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 139.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128.95.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

