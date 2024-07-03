Knights Group (LON:KGH) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 145.47 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.83). Approximately 136,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 117,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.50 ($1.76).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Monday, May 20th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on KGH
Knights Group Trading Up 3.9 %
About Knights Group
Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Knights Group
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.