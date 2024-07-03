Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) is Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,597 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries accounts for about 1.7% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $10,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.51 per share, with a total value of $47,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,340.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.24. 165,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,827. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $59.99.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

