Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.20

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 1163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Kunlun Energy Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36.

Get Kunlun Energy alerts:

Kunlun Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Kunlun Energy’s previous dividend of $0.32.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.