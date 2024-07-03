L7 (LSD) Price Reaches $0.67

L7 (LSD) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. L7 has a total market cap of $199,991.45 and $1.47 million worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, L7 has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One L7 token can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get L7 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

L7 Token Profile

L7 was first traded on July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global. The official website for L7 is www.l7dex.finance.

Buying and Selling L7

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 0.75821542 USD and is up 10.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,422,397.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as L7 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire L7 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy L7 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for L7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for L7 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.