Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Position Lifted by WFA Asset Management Corp

WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 248.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $1,579,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 56,180 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 635,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,730,000 after acquiring an additional 65,555 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 94,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.73. 464,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.41 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.48 and a 200 day moving average of $95.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.