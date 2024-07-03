LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCW) Short Interest Up 22.3% in June

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
LeddarTech Stock Performance
Shares of LDTCW remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 9,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,037. LeddarTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06.
About LeddarTech
