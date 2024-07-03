Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Down 2.9%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 265,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,119,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

LILAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52.

In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,842,055.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares in the company, valued at $9,428,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 543.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $74,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

