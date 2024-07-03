Lido Staked Matic Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $14,325.90 (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Lido Staked Matic has a market capitalization of $97.81 million and $14,325.90 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 162,897,374 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 162,897,051.18780887. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.6271198 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $18,514.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

