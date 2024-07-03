Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Raises Dividend to GBX 50 Per Share

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Liontrust Asset Management Trading Up 1.4 %
LON LIO opened at GBX 672 ($8.50) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Liontrust Asset Management has a 1-year low of GBX 519 ($6.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 865 ($10.94). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 745.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 672.04. The company has a market capitalization of £428.67 million, a PE ratio of 2,455.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider John Stephen Ions acquired 777 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.78) per share, for a total transaction of £5,392.38 ($6,820.62). In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider John Stephen Ions bought 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.78) per share, for a total transaction of £5,392.38 ($6,820.62). Also, insider Miriam Greenwood purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.17) per share, with a total value of £19,937.50 ($25,218.19). Company insiders own 12.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Liontrust Asset Management
Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Liontrust Asset Management
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- The Meaning Behind Short Interest: Beyond the Short Squeeze Hype
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Savvy Investors’ Rate Cut Portfolio: Bonds, Small Caps, Energy
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Generac Holdings Stock: Mixed Signals Leave Investors Uncertain
Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.