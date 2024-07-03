Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after buying an additional 73,774 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,454,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LMT traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $464.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,279. The company has a 50 day moving average of $465.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The firm has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

