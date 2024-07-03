LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Short Interest Down 14.2% in June

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the May 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

LXU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LSB Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In related news, EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $307,497.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 1,207.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LXU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. 254,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,546. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. The company has a market cap of $566.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. LSB Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

