Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Receives $7.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.
Several analysts recently weighed in on LYRA shares. Bank of America downgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair downgraded Lyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th.
Shares of LYRA stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. Lyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.
Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.34% and a negative net margin of 4,099.82%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.
